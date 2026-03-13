US decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil to deepen rift with EU — NYT

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. The US administration’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil could deepen the rift between Europe and the US, The New York Times (NYT) wrote.

Europe has expressed skepticism about Washington’s decision to launch an operation against Iran, which has hit the energy market. Brussels also doesn’t want the economic pressure on Russia to ease.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury removed sanctions against operations on the sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto vessels before March 12. The general license published by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) authorizes such transactions until April 11.

The easing of US oil sanctions will affect roughly 100 mln barrels of Russian oil, Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said. The US has effectively acknowledged that the global market cannot remain stable without Russian oil, he added.