Belarusian Air Force, Air Defense Forces inspection went well — Lukashenko

MINSK, March 13. /TASS/. The inspection of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in Belarus went reasonably well, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"I must ensure the security of my people and my state. That’s why we’re conducting these snap inspections. Volfovich [State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council] reported to me late yesterday evening. He returned from the training ground - we inspected the Air Force and Air Defense Forces. Not bad," the BelTA news agency quoted the president as saying.

Lukashenko noted that counter-drone equipment, such as electronic warfare systems, will be inspected next. "We are also upgrading the military component. When spring ends, we will draw the appropriate conclusions," the Belarusian leader added.