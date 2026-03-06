Ankara believes risk of direct conflict with Israel is low — Turkish Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL, March 6. /TASS/. The risk of Turkey’s direct military confrontation with Israel is "very low" at present, despite the tensions between the two countries, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler has said.

"In general, while the risk of a direct military conflict exists, we see this possibility as very low for now. To prevent possible undesirable situations, contact and coordination channels aimed at reducing misunderstandings and the risk of accidental conflict on the ground are maintained between our relevant institutions when necessary," Guler said in an interview with the Posta newspaper.

"We do not approve of the Netanyahu administration's attacks on neighboring countries, and we believe these attacks will harm the peace and stability of our region," Guler stated.

The Turkish defense minister acknowledged that rising tensions in the Middle East and Mediterranean had significantly affected Turkish-Israel relations in recent years, citing disagreements over Syria’s future, Eastern Mediterranean energy resources, maritime jurisdiction disputes as well as regional alliances.