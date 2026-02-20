EU foreign ministers to approve 20th sanctions package on February 23 — Kallas

BRUSSELS, February 20. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas is confident that the next package of anti-Russian sanctions will be approved at the forthcoming meeting of foreign ministers of European Union member-countries.

"Next Monday we aim to adopt the 20th sanctions package against Russia," she said at a press conference.

The meeting of the ambassadors of EU countries on the sanctions package ended without result, Reuters reported earlier.

The fact that the European Union will approve the 20th package of sanctions does not give rise to doubts and the question is only what will be its content, a source told TASS.