South Ossetian president hands over batch of modern drones to Defense Ministry

TSKHINVAL, February 20. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev has handed over a batch of modern unmanned aerial vehicles to the republic’s Defense Ministry to strengthen the country's defense capability. According to the press service of the South Caucasus republic’s head, the ceremonial handover of the equipment was timed to coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the Defense Ministry establishment and Defender of the Fatherland Day.

"Today, modern technology plays a key role in ensuring national security. The drones being handed over will allow our units to more quickly carry out assigned tasks, improve surveillance systems, and protect the republic’s borders. I am confident that they will serve as a reliable tool in strengthening peace and stability in our land," the president said at a ceremonial parade of Defense Ministry personnel. Gagloyev emphasized that the delivery of a batch of modern unmanned aerial vehicles to the Defense Ministry units is an important step in the systematic effort to strengthen the country’s defense capability.

The South Ossetian president congratulated the servicemen on the holidays and emphasized the army’s historic role in the development of the republic.

"Over the past three decades, the Defense Ministry has become a reliable pillar of our statehood, a symbol of courage, professionalism, and selfless devotion to the Fatherland. <…> Today, new generations are growing up calmly and peacefully in South Ossetia. This is largely due to you. I express my sincere gratitude to those who honorably serve today, protecting the peace and tranquility of our citizens," Gagloyev noted, wishing the servicemen peace, prosperity, and continued success in serving the Fatherland.

Earlier, Gagloyev said the Defense Ministry of South Ossetia had received from Russia the largest batch of modern weapons, military and special equipment in recent years — more than 40 pieces. It was transferred under an agreement between Russia and the Republic of South Ossetia on the development of military cooperation. Last year, Russia handed over modern uniforms and equipment to the republic, providing the fighters with everything necessary for service and training.