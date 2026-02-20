MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s communications advisor, Dmitry Litvin, denied receiving instructions to draft a plan of military operations for the next three years, the UNIAN news agency reported.

According to him, no such conversation with advisers ever took place.

Earlier, media outlets, citing Wall Street Journal journalist Bojan Pancevski, wrote that after the Munich Security Conference Zelensky had ordered the development of a plan for conducting military operations for another three years.