Milan exercise in India brings together record 74 countries — Indian Navy chief

VISAKHAPATNAM /India/, February 19. /TASS/. This year’s Milan naval exercise in eastern India will see a record 74 countries participating, Indian Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said at the exercise’s opening ceremony.

According to him, "the Milan 2026 exercise brings together personnel and ships from over 70 countries - 74, to be precise. This active global participation not only reflects the growing confidence and trust placed by each of you in this forum, but goes far beyond just the maneuvers themselves," he said at a conference marking the launch of the exercises.

According to Tripathi, Milan 2026 is a collective commitment to go beyond local issues and unite as partners for the protection of the common good. Milan 2026 provides a valuable opportunity to put these principles into practice in the coming days. The navies will engage in complex maritime maneuvers, drills and exercises, professional exchanges and insightful discussions. While enhancing mutual understanding, trust and interoperability, these interactions will also help in learning from each other's experience and expertise, he said.

"When our ships sail together, when we train together, and when we talk to each other, we build a shared understanding that transcends geography and politics and provides an opportune moment to deliberate on this idea of cooperation," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh remarked at the ceremony. He added that India has long recognized the need for this cooperation.

The Milan naval exercise dates back to 1995. The Indian Navy holds it every two years.

This year, Russia is represented at the maneuvers by the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. For the first time, warships from Germany, the Philippines, and the UAE will take part in the exercise, including the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Miguel Malvar and the UAE Navy warship Al Emarat.