Umerov claims that security, humanitarian issues on Geneva talks’ agenda

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The head of the Ukrainian delegation and Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, Rustem Umerov, announced that security and humanitarian issues are at the forefront of discussions during the latest round of talks on Ukraine’s settlement, which commenced in Geneva.

"Security and humanitarian issues are on the agenda," Umerov stated via his Telegram channel, accompanied by a photo from the meeting.

Earlier, a TASS source reported that negotiations involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine have already begun. The talks are scheduled to last for two days, on February 17 and 18. The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian president. According to a TASS source, the participants aim to reach an agreement on a framework for future cooperation.

These Geneva meetings represent continuation of trilateral consultations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine. The first round took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, followed by a second session on February 4-5.