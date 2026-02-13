Indian ambassador to Russia confirms Moscow, New Delhi respect each other's interests

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi build their relations on mutual trust and respect each other's interests, India’s ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar wrote in an article prepared for TASS on the occasion of the upcoming Indian Summit on the influence of AI.

"India and Russia enjoy a time-tested relationship based on mutual trust and respect. Our special and privileged strategic partnership has steadily evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister [of India Narendra] Modi and President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin," he said.

In recent decades, this partnership has become "truly multifaceted, encompassing commerce and trade, defense, science and technology, education, tourism, cultural and humanitarian exchanges," the diplomat noted.

"In an era of rapid technological advancement and a changing geopolitical landscape, our countries are also well-positioned to strengthen cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), using it as a force multiplier for shared prosperity and global benefit," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the top-level agreements between Moscow and New Delhi were not at risk. No one other than US President Donald Trump has stated that India will refuse to purchase Russian oil, he added.

According to the latest OPEC report, Russia remained India's largest oil supplier in December 2025, with exports totaling around 1.3 mln barrels per day, although it was lower than 1.9 mln barrels per day in November 2025.