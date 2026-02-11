Zelensky says new round of talks may take place on February 17 or 18 — media

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said that Washington has proposed holding the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement in the US next week, Bloomberg reported.

Zelensky told the agency that a new round of talks may take place on February 17 or 18 and will focus on territorial issues. He reiterated that he is "not enthusiastic" about the US proposal to establish a free economic zone but said that Kiev is ready to discuss the issue at the next meeting.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. On February 4-5, the second round of trilateral negotiations took place at the same venue.

Following the talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations intend to continue consultations on conflict resolution in the coming weeks.