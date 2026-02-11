Authorities say 275 Palestinians leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah crossing since February 2

CAIRO, February 11. /TASS/. At least 275 Palestinians have left the Gaza Strip for Egypt after the Rafah border crossing reopened on February 2, the enclave’s Government Media Office said.

The number includes 102 patients requiring medical treatment and 173 people accompanying them. In addition, 213 people who traveled to Egypt earlier for medical purposes have returned to Gaza over the same period. The enclave’s authorities say that a total of 1,800 people were expected to travel through the border crossing, which means that only 27% of them were allowed to do so.

The evacuation of injured people from Gaza resumed on February 2 after almost a year-long break. The Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave remained shut in 2025, and humanitarian aid was delivered from Egypt through the Kerem Shalom and El Ouga crossings on the border with Israel.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew from central areas of the enclave to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.