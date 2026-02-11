Issue of keeping membership in WTO is challenging — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia remains the member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and views its norms as fair and useful but the issue of keeping membership in conditions of sanctions pressure is not a simple one, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The issue is difficult and is under control with us and with the economic bloc of the government," Lavrov said. "The WTO is experiencing crisis at present, just as the Bretton-Woods System on the whole," he noted.

WTO principles and norms "are clearly established in agreements governing our trade relations with the overwhelming majority of countries of the world, including the global majority countries accounting for more than 70% of the Russian trade turnover," the top Russian diplomat said. "One more circumstance that cannot be ignored is that the entire legal system of the Eurasian Economic Union rests on these WTO norms," he noted.

"The norms are not discriminating in themselves, they are rather fair as they are," Lavrov said. "There is something common with the UN Charter, not a single principle of the UN Charter can now be called obsolete or outdated. On the contrary, sovereign equality, equity and so on - the same or similar principle but through the prism of trade relations were set in WTO constituent documents. However, their implementation is the most actively blocked, by the United States in the first instance," the minister noted.

The US for many years prevents the operation of the WTO dispute resolution body by refusing to approve candidates to vacant seats, Lavrov added.