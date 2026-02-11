Trump’s approval rating sinks to second-term low, poll shows

WASHINGTON, February 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level since he started his second term in office amid turmoil around immigration policies, a NBC News Decision Desk poll revealed.

According to the survey, only 39% of those surveyed said they approved of the president’s work, a decline from 42% in December 2025. Meanwhile, 61% do not support Trump's policies.

A total of 65% of respondents believe that the US is moving in the wrong direction and only 34% trust the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). As many as 27% of the poll’s participants fully support the US president’s immigration policy (down from 32% in April 2025), while 49% strongly disapprove (compared to 34% in April last year).

The poll was conducted on January 27-30; the margin of error does not exceed 2.4 percentage points.

Incidents involving immigrants have recently sparked public uproar in the US. Democrats lashed out at the decisions and actions by the administration and law enforcement agencies regarding the situation in Minneapolis. According to the US media, as a result, the White House moved to develop a less confrontational course of action, suspending Home Security Secretary Kristi Noem as head of Minneapolis operations. Besides, Trump’s "Border Czar" Tom Homan has been deployed to the city.