Instability hotbeds approaching CSTO borders raise particular concern — chief

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The growing number of regional conflicts against the backdrop of instability hotbeds approaching the borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states is a particular concern, Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov told reporters in an interview.

"The threat of international terrorism and related extremism, drug trafficking, cross-border movement of militants, and illegal financial transactions remains. Against this dangerous backdrop, the number of regional conflicts is growing. We are particularly alarmed and concerned by the proximity of these hotbeds to the borders of CSTO member states," he said.

Masadykov noted that Eurasia has become the geopolitical center of the emerging multipolar world. "The processes taking place here directly impact the global political and military situation, including in our organization's area of responsibility. The reasons for the current imbalance in the international relations system are well known. Some Western politicians are pushing for the militarization of the economy, declaring that they can strengthen their security by acquiring nuclear weapons or deploying weapons of mass destruction on their territory," the CSTO chief noted.

"The temptation to adopt new types of lethal systems is becoming a reality," he stressed. "Defense spending is reaching historic highs. Military space activities are intensifying. New types of lethal autonomous systems are emerging. The Internet is being actively used to influence domestic political stability and undermine the economic, military, and other interests of sovereign countries. Artificial intelligence and self-learning systems are increasingly being used for military purposes," Masadykov listed.

In addition to the increasingly complex military aspects of security, "according to the CSTO member states, growing threats in the biological, international information, and other spheres require timely coordinated action," the CSTO chief said. "Unfortunately, there is no unity of position in the international community on these urgent issues. Moreover, there have been no successful attempts to develop instruments to deter the creation and use of new dangerous technologies," Masadykov pointed out.