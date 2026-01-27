North Korean missiles fly about 350 kilometers — South Korean defense officials

SEOUL, January 27. /TASS/. The North Korean-launched short-range ballistic missiles flew approximately 350 kilometers, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier, South Korean defense officials reported that North Korea had launched several presumably ballistic missiles from the northern Pyongyang area toward the Sea of Japan around 3:50 p.m. local time (6:50 a.m. GMT). This is North Korea’s second missile launch of 2026, following the first on January 4.

According to Yonhap, earlier on Tuesday, US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby concluded his visit to South Korea. During his meetings with South Korea's top defense official and diplomat, Colby discussed security issues and positively assessed Seoul's readiness to play a key role in the defense of the Korean Peninsula. The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation involving the use of nuclear-powered submarines.

In the recently published US National Defense Strategy, North Korea’s Armed Forces are listed as a threat to South Korea and Japan.