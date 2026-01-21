Witkoff announces trip to Moscow with Kushner on Thursday evening

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that he will fly to Moscow on Thursday evening along with businessman Jared Kushner.

"Jared and I will leave Thursday night and arrive in Moscow late at night. And then go over to the UAE afterwards for working groups," he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV from Davos.

Earlier, Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, held talks with the Russian President’s Special Envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, at the Davos USA House. He described the talks as very positive. According to a TASS correspondent, the meeting behind closed doors lasted more than two hours.