Former South Korean prime minister sentenced to 23 years in insurrection case

SEOUL, January 21. /TASS/. A first-instance court sentenced former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for insurrection linked to the imposition of martial law in 2024.

The hearing was broadcast live by the YTN news channel. Han Duck-soo was convicted of playing a key role in a mutiny and aiding the leader of the plot, identified as former President Yoon Suk-yeol. The prosecutors had sought a 15-year prison term for Han.

In December 2024, Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law in violation of the constitution and was later removed from office. At the time, Han served as prime minister and subsequently acted as South Korea’s interim leader.