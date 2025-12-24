Israel throws wrench in aid delivery process to Gaza again, Erdogan complains

ANKARA, December 24. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has again accused Israel of obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"According to the agreements in place, 600 trucks with humanitarian aid should arrive in Gaza every day. However, Israel does not fulfill its obligations even in this matter, constantly creating obstacles and difficulties for the delivery of humanitarian aid under far-fetched pretexts," he told members of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Turkey, as Erdogan noted, "is trying to support the innocent residents of Gaza despite Israel's actions. With the onset of the cold weather and the onset of rains, the burden on Gazans has increased. Last week, our 19th vessel with 1,300 tons of humanitarian cargo arrived at the port of Al-Arish in Egypt. Over the past two years, the volume of aid we have sent to Gaza approaches 105,000 tons," he said.