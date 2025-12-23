Polish parliament speaker anticipates growth in anti-Ukrainian moods

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland are likely to continue growing, Speaker (Marshal) of Poland's Sejm, or lower house of parliament, Wlodzimierz Czarzasty told the RMF24 radio station.

"Anti-Ukrainian sentiments are on the rise, this has been going on for a number of years already. Obviously, the longer this (the presence of Ukrainian refugees in Poland - TASS) continues, the more people get tired of each other, the easier they fall prey to false narratives and create stereotypes," he explained. "This problem will not vanish tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, this problem will trigger increasingly radical sentiments."

The attitude toward Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine in general has been worsening recently. Thus, according to the Res Futura analytical center’s SentiOne AI-platform data, in March, Polish social media users showed the most hostility toward Ukrainians in the past three years of the Russia conflict.

According to the Polish interior ministry, more than 1.5 Ukrainian citizens are currently living in the country, with more than 900,000 of them enjoying temporary protection and refugee benefits.