BEIJING, December 12. /TASS/. Japanese authorities' attempts to obtain assistance from the North Atlantic Alliance in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) will lead nowhere, according to Chinese strategic defense expert Song Zhongping.

"At most, Japan can gain a bit of emotional reassurance, but not actual support," Song told the Global Times, commenting on Tokyo's prospects for cooperation with NATO.

He also noted that Beijing "remains unwavering in defending its core interests." According to Song, Japan's expectations for this kind of assistance "are unrealistic given NATO's legal mandate and geographical limitations." As Xiang Haoyu, a distinguished research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, noted, "Japan has long attempted to pull NATO into the Asia-Pacific and tighten military cooperation, drawing the bloc further into the region to counter China, but these efforts will ultimately prove futile."

Xiang clarified that Tokyo is trying to back up its assertion of a so-called Chinese threat in order to "justify further military expansion." He noted that this also explains Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent statements on the Taiwan issue, which have provoked strong displeasure in Beijing.

Chinese experts agree that Tokyo lacks both "reason and strength" in confronting China and is therefore attempting to rally Western actors, especially NATO, to signal support.