Israel completes Iron Beam Laser System development

TEL-AVIV, December 1. /TASS/. Israel has completed the development of the advanced Iron Beam air defense system, based on laser technology, and its first delivery to the Israeli army is scheduled for December 2025, said Daniel Gold, Head of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D).

"The Iron Beam Laser System is expected to fundamentally change the rules of engagement on the battlefield. With development complete and a comprehensive testing system program that has validated the system’s capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025," Gold was quoted by the Israeli Ministry of Defense as saying.

Israel is "already advancing the next generation systems," he added. "In line with the IMOD strategy, we are actively developing the next generation of technological surprises for future conflicts - across space, offensive and defensive domains - and will operationalize them at the appropriate time," Gold added.

The Iron Beam system (also known as the "Shield of Light") is designed to intercept very short-range rockets, as well as mortar and artillery shells, using a laser beam. It is also expected to be capable of destroying small UAVs.

Plans to modernize Israel's missile defense system were first announced in 2022 by then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He proposed creating a defensive "laser wall" that could replace a large number of interceptor missiles and become a cheaper alternative to traditional air defense systems. In April 2022, the Jewish state announced the first successful tests of the Iron Beam, during which the system intercepted mortar and anti-tank shells, as well as rockets.