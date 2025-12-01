US-Ukraine consultations difficult, concern territorial issues — news outlet

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. Consultations between US and Ukrainian representatives, which took place on Sunday in Florida, were difficult and mainly concerned territorial issues, the Axios news outlet reported.

According to its sources among Ukrainian officials, the negotiations were "difficult" and "intense," yet allegedly productive. The news outlet pointed out that the consultations " focused on where the de facto border with Russia would be drawn under a peace deal."

Axios also emphasized that "the US wants Ukraine to hand over territory" for the sake of the agreements. According to sources, most of the meeting was devoted to discussing issues related to "the line of territorial control."

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine took place on November 30 in southern Florida. The US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. On Sunday, Trump commented on the results of the meeting, saying that there was a "good chance" of reaching an agreement to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

The US had previously proposed a 28-point plan for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The document was met with dissatisfaction by Kiev and its European partners, who sought substantial revisions. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the peace plan. Trump later said that the initial US plan for a peaceful settlement had been revised to take into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few contentious issues. He also noted that the plan had been reduced from 28 to 22 points.

According to Trump, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. In turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the Russian president will meet with Witkoff before December 4-5, ahead of his state visit to India. According to Axios, Witkoff will meet with Putin on December 2.