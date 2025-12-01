US issues ultimatum demanding Maduro leave Venezuela — newspaper

NEW YORK, December 1. /TASS/. The US is ready to guarantee Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's safety upon his departure from the country if he immediately steps down from office, the Miami Herald newspaper reported, citing sources.

Commenting on the content of a November telephone conversation between Maduro and US leader Donald Trump, the sources said that the US is ready to guarantee Maduro, his wife, and his son a "safe passage" if he leaves office now. The article noted that Caracas has offered to transfer political control to opposition forces while leaving command of the armed forces with the current leadership.

According to one source, the leaders' phone call was "a last-ditch effort to avoid a direct confrontation." The newspaper pointed out that Brazil, Qatar, and Turkey arranged the call.

Washington has accused the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling without providing evidence. According to The New York Times, Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. US media outlets have repeatedly reported that Washington may soon begin striking Venezuelan territory. On November 27, Trump said that the US would "very soon" begin ground operations to combat drug trafficking from Venezuela but did not provide details about potential military interventions.