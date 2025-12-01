Ukraine insists on personal Trump-Zelensky meeting — news agency

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Ukraine insists on organizing a meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing a source.

According to it, during negotiations with Washington on November 30 in Florida, Kiev emphasized the importance of personal contact between Zelensky and Trump. "We want to convey that it is important for us not just to meet to approve the agreement. There are some things that Zelensky considers necessary to discuss with his US counterpart. Let's hope that this opinion will be heard," the source told the newspaper.

He also clarified that working contacts continue even between meetings of the delegations.

According to RBC-Ukraine, territorial issues and Ukraine's NATO membership were discussed at the US talks. However, the issue of security guarantees has not yet been raised, the source noted.

Negotiations between the US and Ukraine took place on November 30 in southern Florida. The US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Ukrainian delegation included, among others, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa. Following the meeting, Rubio said that the talks had been constructive, but that much work remained to be done. He added that the US was optimistic about a peaceful settlement, but remained realistic overall.