US, Ukraine discuss scenario of ban on Kiev joining NATO — TV

NEW YORK, December 1. /TASS/. US and Ukrainian negotiators have discussed a possible scenario in which Ukraine would effectively be barred from joining NATO via arrangements that would have to be negotiated between the bloc’s member states and Russia, CNN reported, citing a source.

According to him, "Ukraine will not be pushed to officially, in the legal sense, reject this aspiration." "But if the United States has something to agree upon with Russia bilaterally, or if Russia wants to receive some assurances from NATO multilaterally, then this is not engaging Ukraine in the decision-making process," the source added.

He also noted that no final decision had been made yet, which would also have to be approved by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, CNN noted that "creative solutions to tiptoe around Kiev’s red lines are being explored" as US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for talks.

The US and Ukraine held talks in Florida on November 30. The US delegation comprised Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while Ukraine was particularly represented by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Sergey Kislitsa, first deputy foreign minister. Rubio said after the meeting that talks had been productive but there's "more work to be done." According to him, the US is optimistic about resolving the conflict but maintains a realistic position.