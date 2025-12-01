Candidate from Honduras' ruling party wins presidential election — exit poll

MEXICO CITY, December 1. /TASS/. Rixi Moncada, the candidate of Honduras’ ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE), has won the country’s presidential election, according to exit poll data from Poll HN published on LIBRE’s X.

According to the results, Moncada received 38.06% of the vote. Salvador Nasralla of the center-right Liberal Party of Honduras came in second with 32.40%, while Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party of Honduras placed third with 23.38%.

General elections were held in Honduras on November 30. In addition to choosing the president and three vice presidents, citizens elected 128 members of the National Congress (the unicameral parliament), 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), as well as 298 mayors and 2,168 municipal council members. The presidential election is held in a single round, with the winner determined by a simple majority of votes.