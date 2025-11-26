Trump says end of Russia’s offensive is 'big concession' to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that by stopping its offensive, Russia would make a "big concession" to Ukraine, which can be viewed as a step forward towards resolving the conflict.

Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he disagreed with the assumption that his proposed deal was more beneficial for Russia and that Moscow is not making any concessions.

"Well, they are making concessions. A big concession to say, stop fighting and they don't take any more land," Trump said.