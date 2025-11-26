Washington’s optimistic rhetoric aimed at encouraging Ukraine peace process — CNN

NEW YORK, November 26. /TASS/. The US administration is deliberately using optimistic rhetoric during negotiations on Ukraine to encourage Moscow and Kiev to engage in discussions, CNN reported citing sources.

According to the report, Washington's strategy is centered around "renewed air of confidence," which raises the stakes and makes it harder for any party to walk away from the talks.

The US administration wants to use the momentum to try and persuade Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire deal, CNN added. At the same time, US officials admit that "much still needs to be worked out," a source was quoted as saying.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said his administration had made big progress in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. In his opinions, the sides are very close to signing a peace deal.