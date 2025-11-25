Trump wants soonest end to Ukrainian conflict, regardless of terms — Politico

WASHINGTON, November 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine as quickly as possible, on any terms that the sides find acceptable, the Politico newspaper wrote citing a White House official.

"The ultimate goal is peace. That’s the most important thing that can be achieved here," the source said, adding that Trump will accept "whatever agreement that both sides can agree on as quickly as possible."

The article says that Trump wants the conflict to be over "no matter what the peace deal looks like."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he was certain that the sides are "getting very close to a deal." "I thought that one would have been quicker. But I think we're making progress," he added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on her X account on Tuesday that negotiations with the participation of Moscow, Washington and Kiev are required to resolve the remaining issues regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Last week Washington had proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which caused discontent among Kiev's partners in Europe. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the plan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive to date.

According to Western media reports, the initial version of the American plan envisioned Ukraine pledging not to join NATO and the alliance committing not to integrate Kiev, recognition by the United States and other countries of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk People’s Republic, the granting of official status to the Russian language in Ukraine, limitations on the size of the Ukrainian army, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. EU leaders expressed disagreement with several of the points and announced the development of counterproposals.

BS News said earlier, citing sources, that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll held meetings with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi. Later, these reports were confirmed by the Pentagon, adding that these consultations took place on Monday evening and on Tuesday.