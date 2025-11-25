US Army Secretary Driscoll expected in Kiev this week — Zelensky’s chief of staff

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s chief negotiator and Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak talked over the phone with US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, who is expected to visit Kiev this week.

"I have just talked to US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. Thanks for his detailed and constructive approach. As was determined by [US President Donald] Trump, we expect the secretary in Kiev this week," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier Trump said he told his Special Envoy Steven Witkoff to travel to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he instructed Driscoll to negotiate with the Ukrainian side.