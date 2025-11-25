Trump says his team has made serious progress toward Ukrainian settlement

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that his administration has made serious progress regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

"Over the past week, my team has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the War between Russia and Ukraine," he wrote on his Truth Social platform and once again noted that this conflict would have never started if he were president.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US leader said that he is convinced that agreements on the Ukrainian settlement are very close. "I think we're getting very close to a deal," he said. "I thought that one would have been quicker. But I think we're making progress."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on her X account on Tuesday that negotiations with the participation of Moscow, Washington and Kiev are required to resolve the remaining issues regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.