Rubio's involvement shifts Ukraine talks track — media

BRUSSELS, November 25. /TASS/. Washington’s negotiating tactics in consultations on a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis shifted once Secretary of State Marco Rubio got involved, Politico reported, citing sources.

US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll initially delivered a "tough message" to Ukraine and Europe, insisting they accept the 28-point plan. However, when Rubio arrived in Geneva to meet with the Ukrainian delegation, the dynamic of the talks changed. "We believe that Marco Rubio’s engagement in the continuation of talks is important. After yesterday (when the Geneva talks took place - TASS), it has slowed down, and that’s good," an unnamed source from a NATO country told the newspaper.

According to Politico, the past several days of negotiations showed that, on one hand, foreign partners see Rubio as someone capable of bringing order to the Ukrainian settlement process, while on the other, President Donald Trump’s unconventional foreign policy methods are producing chaotic consequences, with senior officials acting independently. As national security assistant, Rubio is supposed to coordinate interagency work, but he was only able to do so during the Geneva talks. "He certainly had more control over the process on Sunday than he had since Wednesday," an unnamed European official said.

Before Rubio entered the picture, it appeared that Vice President JD Vance, a close associate of Driscoll, was effectively steering the negotiations. Rubio’s involvement saw the US delegation become more flexible. Meanwhile, Deputy National Security Advisor Andy Baker, Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also participated, displaying "a certain degree of independence, to put it mildly," and continuing to advocate positions less favorable to Ukraine, the source noted. "No one knows whether they are now all lockstep with Rubio," he added.

The Politico source stressed that Rubio is one of the few figures in the administration who see that "there is simply no way the Ukrainian government can sign the capitulation." Another source said Rubio "is a pro who knows his stuff," but ultimately "works for the president who decides in the end.".