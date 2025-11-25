Israel receives new coffin with remains of Gaza hostage — Netanyahu's office

TEL AVIV, November 25. /TASS/. The Israeli military has received another coffin with the remains of a hostage from the Gaza Strip, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The transfer took place through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The military will soon deliver the coffin to Israeli soil, where the remains will be identified, the office noted.

On October 9, Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas agreed to the first stage of the peace plan presented by American President Donald Trump. The deal was mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey. The ceasefire in Gaza came into force on October 10. On October 13, Hamas released 20 surviving Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four dead abductees. Israel was dissatisfied that the radicals returned only four of the 28 bodies.

In the next few days, Hamas handed over several more bodies. As of November 24, the radicals continued to keep the bodies of three hostages.