Ukraine agrees with US on terms of potential peace deal — media

NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s delegation has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace deal, ABC News reported, citing a US official.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal," the official said, adding: "There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."

Politico reported earlier, citing sources, that US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll would present Russian officials with a 19-point plan instead of the 28-point version at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was keeping a close eye on media reports about the Abu Dhabi meeting between Russian and US officials but there were "no new aspects" in this regard yet.