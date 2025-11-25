{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Driscoll not flying to London for talks with Kiev due to EU criticism of US plan

US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was scheduled to fly to the British capital after visiting Kiev on November 19

NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll canceled his trip to London for talks with the Ukrainian side due to the EU's reaction to leaks of the US conflict settlement plan, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Driscoll was scheduled to fly to the British capital after visiting Kiev on November 19. A second round of talks was planned in London "in a more formal setting." After a critical response from the EU, Driscoll decided to go to Geneva, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff joined him.

The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s plan in Geneva on November 23. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev had reached consensus on most aspects of the plan, with the US agreeing to place issues related to Ukraine’s EU integration and NATO accession on a separate track. According to Western media, the initial version of the US "peace plan" proposed that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and that the bloc pledge not to integrate Kiev into its sphere of influence. The plan also outlined that Washington would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, Ukrainian troops would withdraw from the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian would become an official language in Ukraine, the Ukrainian army would be downsized, and sanctions on Russia would be lifted. EU leaders opposed these measures and began preparing counter-proposals.

