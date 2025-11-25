BERLIN, November 25. /TASS/. The plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine proposed by the United States may signal Russia’s victory, Michael von der Schulenburg, European Parliament member representing Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party, writes in an op-ed for the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

"Russia is close to winning the conflict, which is what the US plan reflects," von der Schulenburg notes.

The European Parliament member points out that since EU countries have been rejecting talks with Russia for four years, they now cannot suddenly expect they "will be able to dictate a course of action." Von der Schulenburg also emphasizes that European nations should seek their own ways to build dialogue with Russia rather than try to force anything onto Moscow.

News came last week that Washington had proposed a 28-point plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict, which caused discontent among Kiev’s European partners.

The US and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s peace plan in Geneva on November 23. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as "the most productive" so far since the beginning of the conflict. Politico reported later, citing a source, that talks had taken place in a tense atmosphere, with Ukraine insisting on changes to the plan.

According to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations of the United States and Ukraine reached consensus on most of Washington’s plan, but a number of provisions were left for discussions at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. No date for the meeting has been set yet.