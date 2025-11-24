Zelensky claims number of points in Ukraine peace plan has been reduced

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky claims that the number of points in the Ukraine peace plan has decreased following the meeting in Geneva.

"As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points - no longer 28. <…> In fact, the entire day yesterday was filled with meetings; it was a difficult, extremely detailed process," Zelensky said in a video address.

According to him, he intends to discuss the plan’s "sensitive issues" with US President Donald Trump. Zelensky did not specify when his meeting with the American leader would take place.

Last week, it was announced that Washington had proposed a 28-point plan for resolving the Ukrainian crisis. The plan sparked dissatisfaction among Kiev’s partners in Europe. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as the most productive since the beginning of the conflict. Later, Politico, citing a source, reported that the talks were tense, with the Ukrainian side insisting on amendments to the plan’s text.

According to reports in the Western press, the initial version of the US plan envisaged Ukraine abandoning its bid for NATO membership and the alliance committing not to integrate Kiev, as well as the US and other countries recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass; the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from DPR territory; granting Russian the status of a state language in Ukraine; limiting the size of Ukraine’s armed forces; and lifting anti-Russian sanctions. EU leaders voiced disagreement with several points and announced the start of work on counterproposals.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement; however, no specific details regarding such contacts with the United States exist at this time. No talks between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for this week. Russia has not yet received an official copy of the revised US plan reflecting the results of the Geneva consultations between Washington and Kiev.