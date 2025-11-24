Hezbollah to refrain from attacking Israel after its commander killed — expert

BEIRUT, November 24. /TASS/. An armed confrontation between Lebanon’s Hezbollah Shia organization and Israel is unlikely, because it will result in a catastrophe for Lebanon, said Brig. Gen. Naji Malaeb, a leading Arab analyst on military and strategic issues of the Middle East.

"Despite the November 23 killing of Haytham Ali Tabtabai, who led Hezbollah's operations division, the Shia movement will refrain from delivering a retaliatory strike on Israel," he said.

The expert believes that Hezbollah has been unable to actively engage in warfare because of the damage it sustained during the 2023-2024 campaign, which ended in a ceasefire deal brokered by the United States and France.

He also said that maintaining stability remains a priority for Lebanon, and its government is ready for talks on resolving border issues with Israel.

"Lebanon will support the peacekeeping efforts across the whole region, taking into account that the Arab peace plan was put forward during the Arab League summit in Beirut in 2002," Malaeb said.