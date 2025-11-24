Washington-Kiev talks in Geneva 'were tense' — media

BRUSSELS, November 24. /TASS/. The United States and Ukraine held quite tense discussions of the US peace plan in Geneva, Politico reported, citing a source.

"The negotiations were tense. The American side did not want to deviate from the text of the plan approved by the Russians. However, Ukrainians kept pointing out unacceptable parts of the plan, and in the end, there were some changes," the source was quoted as saying.

The United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington’s 28-point peace plan on Sunday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the meeting as the most productive since the beginning of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov once again state that Moscow is open to talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict but as of yet has no concrete information about such contacts with the US side. No talks between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for this week, he said, adding that Russia has not yet received an official text of the American version of the Ukrainian settlement plan, which was adjusted during the Geneva consultations.