Zelensky announces 'critical moment' in talks with US on settlement

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky called the current stage of negotiations with the Americans a "critical moment" and announced "political pressure" on Ukraine.

"We are now at a critical moment. There is a lot of noise in the media and political pressure," he said in a video address to Ukrainians.

Zelensky added that Kiev will seek compromises with its American partners that will strengthen, not weaken, Ukraine.

At a meeting in Geneva on November 23, delegations from the US and Ukraine agreed on most of Washington's proposed 28-point peace plan at a meeting in Geneva, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported. According to it, the provisions regarding the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, prisoner exchanges, and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been agreed upon. RBC-Ukraine did not provide the new wording of these provisions.

Several provisions were left for discussion at the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory and enshrining its refusal to join NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution. The date of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky to finalize the remaining provisions of the plan has not yet been determined, though it is tentatively scheduled for this or next week.

According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be established in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw.