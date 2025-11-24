Ukraine should not cede territories or reduce army — Rada speaker

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Ukraine should not cede any territories, reduce the army, or refuse to join any unions, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Let me point out our key principles and priorities, the Ukrainian red lines that no one has the right to cross: no recognition of Ukrainian territories as Russian, no limitations on the defense forces, no veto on Ukraine's right to choose future alliances," he told European parliamentarians in Stockholm, as broadcast live by the Rada TV channel.

On November 23, the delegations of the United States and Ukraine agreed on most of the 28-point peace settlement plan proposed by Washington, according to RBC-Ukraine news agency. It said the points on the Ukrainian army numbers and the format of the prisoner exchange, as well as provisions on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, were agreed. It does not provide new formulations of these points.

Some were left for discussion between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, including Ukraine's renunciation of some territories and the enshrining of Ukraine's refusal to join NATO in the Constitution of Ukraine. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for this or next week.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "President Trump's peace plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine was discussed before the meeting in Alaska." But after Anchorage, there was a pause connected with Kiev's refusal of proposals. This is probably why the updated 28-point plan appeared. According to Putin, Russia "has this text, and it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement."