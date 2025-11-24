No timeframes yet for Zelensky’s US visit or a Moscow-Washington meeting — CBS

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The White House has not yet scheduled a visit by Vladimir Zelensky to the United States or another meeting between Washington and Moscow, Margaret Brennan, a correspondent with CBS News, reported, citing a senior US official.

"Multiple officials from the US and Ukraine told me that there were discussions about Ukraine's Zelensky potentially coming to the US this week as [US] President [Donald] Trump pushes for a deal," she posted on X. "A senior White House official told me nothing yet scheduled for Zelensky nor for a US meeting with Russian officials," the reporter added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at a Geneva meeting on resolving the Ukraine conflict on Sunday that he did not rule out a conversation between Trump and Zelensky occurring in the coming days. After that, CBS News quoted the two countries’ officials familiar with the matter as saying that US and Ukrainian officials are discussing the possibility of bringing Zelensky to the United States this week but that whether that happens will depend on the outcome of Sunday’s peace talks. Trump is pushing for a peace deal by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on November 27 this year, the US television channel explained.