Israeli strike on Beirut targeted Hezbollah chief-of-staff — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, November 23. /TASS/. Israel delivered a strike on a Beirut targeting the Hezbollah chief-of-staff, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

"A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) attacked the Hezbollah Chief-of-Staff, who had been leading the terrorist organization's buildup and rearmament," it said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the attack upon the recommendation of the Defense Minister and the IDF Chief-of-Staff."

"Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times," it underscored.

The IDF said earlier that Israel had delivered a targeted strike on Beirut to eliminate a key Hezbollah terrorist. According to the Ynet portal, the strike targeted Abu Ali Tabtabai, the second senior Hezbollah military commander.

At a cabinet meeting earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu said that Israel will "continue to do everything necessary to prevent Hezbollah from re-establishing its threat capability against" the Jewish State.