US believes Russia will demand changes to peace plan for Ukraine — Kellogg

NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg expects the Russian leadership to demand some adjustments to the peace plan for Ukraine.

"I think Russia <...> will make some demands, some changes to the document," he said in an interview with Fox News.

Under the US peace plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories Ukraine will have to cede. In exchange, Kiev will be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from. The Ukrainian army will be heavily reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine and recognizing the Russian language as a state one. According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions.