MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The United States has indeed threatened Ukraine that arms supplies and intelligence sharing will be halted if Kiev does not sign America's new plan to resolve the conflict with Russia by November 27, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) said on Telegram.

"I can confirm that this is indeed true," he wrote.

Earlier, the American ultimatum to Ukraine was reported by Reuters.

On Thursday, an American delegation led by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll gave US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict to Vladimir Zelensky. The FT said the 28-point plan provides for serious concessions from Kiev. Citing Ukrainian officials, the FT reported that the White House is working in an "aggressive mode" to end the conflict in Ukraine by the end of the year.

The Kyiv Post said that privately, Ukrainian officials were "furious" about the newest plan.