Over 330 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since late November 2024

BEIRUT, November 21. /TASS/. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon has exceeded 330 since late November 2024 when a ceasefire agreement was signed, the Lebanese health ministry said.

According to its post on the X platform, since November 27, 2024, Israel has violated the ceasefire more than 5,000 times, killing 331 people and leaving 945 more wounded.

Since November 1, 2025, twenty-two people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s southern and eastern areas, it said, adding that the death toll in October was 28.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who visited Lebanese troops’ barracks in Tyre on Friday, condemned Israeli attacks that cause human deaths and hamper restoration efforts.

Israel however claims that its operations in Lebanon are targeted against Hezbollah, which it views as a threat to its security.