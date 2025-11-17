UN Security Council adopts a US draft resolution supporting Trump's Gaza plan

UN, November 18. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has adopted a US draft resolution supporting the US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip, a TASS correspondent reported.

Of 15 UN Security Council members 13 voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained.

Earlier, the US Permanent Mission to the UN said that the US draft resolution included provisions supporting an international stabilization force, as well as ensuring a stable, secure, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinians in Gaza without the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. The American mission added that it had been negotiating its document in the UN Security Council since the beginning of November.

Last week, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said that Moscow had prepared an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution to the American one on achieving sustainable peace in Gaza.

In particular, Russia pointed out that the US draft resolution does not confirm the two-state formula for a Palestinian-Israeli settlement.