MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The emergence of new corruption scandals in Ukraine will complicate its continued partnership with the West, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters.

"It will be increasingly difficult to persuade partners to cooperate with Ukraine if such scandals continue to emerge," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast on his office's social media pages.

The prime minister emphasized that enthusiasm for helping Kiev is waning in Poland and other European countries. He recalled that he had warned Vladimir Zelensky about the need to monitor even the slightest manifestations of corruption.

On November 10, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced a large-scale operation dubbed Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the home of Timur Mindich, who is often referred to as Zelensky’s "wallet," as well as at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had previously served as Minister of Energy, and at the Energoatom company. The investigation found that participants in the scheme had laundered around $100 million.