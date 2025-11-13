Israel strikes multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, November 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched strikes on several military positions of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, the army's press service stated.

"In a series of operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a Hezbollah weapons depot and an underground terrorist facility in southern Lebanon. These terrorist infrastructures were situated in close proximity to residential areas, further demonstrating Hezbollah's reprehensible practice of using Lebanese civilians as human shields," the press service said. The military's statement also confirmed that the IDF "subsequently struck an additional Hezbollah target."

The Israeli military further emphasized that Hezbollah "persists in its efforts to reconstitute its terrorist capabilities throughout Lebanon." "The existence of such facilities and Hezbollah's ongoing operations in these zones constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the press service added.