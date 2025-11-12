Israeli artillery shells Lebanon’s Mais al-Jabal — media

BEIRUT, November 13. /TASS/. Israel shelled border areas on Lebanon on Wednesday evening, the Elnashra news portal reported.

According to the news portal, the city of Mais al-Jabal in the Nabatieh province came under artillery shelling, with eleven rounds being fired. No data on casualties and damage was immediately available.

An Israeli drone dropped an incendiary bomb onto a strip of forest near the village of Sheikhin in southern Lebanon. Several fires followed.

Apart from that, Israeli warplanes simulated air raids on the Iqlim al-Tuffah hills where Hezbollah camps are located. Earlier, Israeli commandos infiltrated Lebanon near the village of Aitarun where they blew up at least four houses.